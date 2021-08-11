WhatsApp will soon allow you to transfer chat history across iOS and Android devices

by Pradeep

 

WhatsApp Chat History

During the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung revealed that Galaxy smartphone users can enjoy a new out-of-box smartphone setup experience that will allow them to transfer WhatsApp chats from older devices.

WhatsApp confirmed that they are working on enabling transfer of WhatsApp history from one platform to another and this experience will be available starting with Samsung Galaxy devices. WhatsApp also confirmed that they will bring this experience to all Android and iOS phones soon. With this support, you will be able to easily transfer your WhatsApp chat history across iOS and Android devices.

Source: WhatsApp

