In what appears to be an effort to make voice messages more accessible within WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned chat messenger is working on something called a global voice message player. As explained by WABetainfo, it’s called global because the voice message will be pinned to the top of the application, allowing users to listen to voice messages everywhere within the app.

The global voice message player is currently in the developmental stage. Once it’s available, you’ll be able to listen to WhatsApp voice messages even when you leave chats. In other words, you’ll no longer need to remain inside the chatbox to keep listening to the voice message.

The feature will be very useful, especially for long voice messages. You’ll be able to access different sections of the app while still listening to the voice message. Additionally, you can also pause, dismiss the voice message at any time.

The feature was recently spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the global voice message player to its Android client. However, we don’t know the timeline as to when the feature will be available for the general public.

WhatsApp is also working on the transcription of voice messages. Another new feature that the company is currently on is message reaction. All in all, the Facebook-owned company is hard at work to make the instant chat messenger better.

If you’re using WhatsApp., are you excited about all these upcoming features? Let us know down in the comments.