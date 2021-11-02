WhatsApp is hard at work developing features that make communication easier. The Meta-owned company also modifies some of its existing features as and when the need arises. One of the features that the company is currently working on is an improved ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, according to tipster WABetainfo.

An improved ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature means you’ll be able to delete a message for everyone no matter when you sent it. This is different from what you have today—you cannot delete a message for everyone if it’s sent 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds ago.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase and may go through some modifications before becoming available for the public. It’s possible that the company extends the time limit instead of making it independent of when it’s sent.

Tipster WABetainfo has shared a screenshot showing that a message that’s three months old can be deleted for everyone. While this doesn’t confirm that the improvements will be available for the users, it seems that the company is internally testing the feature without time limits.

The tipster avoids giving us a timeline as to when the feature will be available in WhatsApp beta builds, leaving us in the dark about the release date. In the meantime, we’ll continue to bring you all the latest news related to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta, so keep visiting MSPU.