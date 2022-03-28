After years of lagging behind rival messaging service Telegram, WhatsApp has finally begun testing dramatically increased file size transfer limits.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta’s instant messaging service, WhatsApp, is soon set to receive an update that allows users to finally transfer files bigger than 100MB, as the file size transfer limit is being increased to 2GB, the same as what’s offered by rival messaging service Telegram.

Unfortunately for users who want to get their hands on this much-requested feature right now, the feature is currently only available to a select few beta testers in Argentina, so it may take some time for this feature to roll out officially to all users across the globe.

As WABetaInfo notes, since this feature is so early in testing it’s equally possible that the improvement may never make it to a global audience, with the update instead being rolled back and cancelled if the boost in user satisfaction and retention isn’t worth it for parent company Meta.

Alongside this change to file size transfer limits, WhatsApp has recently been gradually rolling out emoji reactions to Android users, finally allowing users to quickly respond with a limited selection of emojis.