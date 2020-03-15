WhatsApp reintroduces self-destructing message feature for individual chats

WhatsApp appears to be in the process of reintroducing a feature that they abandoned last year. The self-destructing message feature was first spotted in WhatsApp back November last year, but a month later, the Facebook-owned company limited the functionality of the feature by making it available only for group chats. Nevertheless, in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta update, the company has reintroduced the self-destructing feature for individual chats.

For those unaware, the self-destructing message is a feature that lets you choose how long you want to WhatsApp messages to last before they get deleted. You can turn off the feature if you want, or you can choose among several options including 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year. Choosing the 1-year option will keep your WhatsApp messages for a year, while the first option, which is 1 hour, will keep the messages for just an hour.

Once you set a time limit, an icon of a clock will appear right next to the sent time. You’ll also see a notification telling you that the messages will be deleted after the time limit you’ve set.

According to WABetainfo, the feature is not available for the public just yet as the company is currently developing the feature. What’s even worse is the fact that you won’t know as to when the self-destructing message feature will be available for the public.

