WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that allows you to preview your voice messages before you hit send. The feature has been slowly rolling out to users in recent weeks and is now available across all platforms including iOS, Android, web, and desktop(via The Verge).

Once you finish recording your voice, you’ll see a play button, clicking on which will play whatever you just recorded. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp. And if you think that whatever you just recorded doesn’t make sense, you can move it to the trash and start recording your voice once again, or tap send to send it to the recipient.

Preview your voice messages before you hit send

Open an individual or group chat. Tap and hold the microphone , then slide up to lock hands-free recording. Start speaking. Once finished, tap stop . Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp. Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.

The Meta-owned company is also working on something called “global voice message player.” The feature will allow users to listen to voice messages while browsing other WhatsApp chats. The ability to read a transcription of a voice message is another useful feature that the messaging service is planning to add in the near future. WhatsApp is also working on improving the audio playback speed feature to make it compatible with forwarded audio messages.