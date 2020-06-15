Facebook brings digital payments to WhatsApp users in Brazil

Facebook today announced the launch of digital payments service for WhatsApp users in Brazil. With this support, people can easily send payments to others and also make purchases from local shops without leaving the chat window. WhatsApp already allowed users to view a store’s catalog, with today’s payments support, they can make payments to purchase the products listed in the catalog.

This payment feature in WhatsApp is powered by Facebook Pay. In the future, users will be able to use the payment info across all the Facebook apps. Like other payments app, you need to enter a six digit PIN or fingerprint to make payments. For now, WhatsApp payments in Brazil only supports debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on the Visa and Mastercard networks.

As expected, sending money or making a purchase on WhatsApp is free for people. However, businesses will pay a processing fee to receive customer payments.

Source: WhatsApp