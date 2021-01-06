To be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously is something that users have been asking for quite some time now. A few months ago, we reported WhatsApp is working on multi-device support and while the news made users happy, we’re yet to see the feature in action. Nevertheless, this is likely to change soon as the Facebook-owned company is reportedly considering a public preview of the multi-device messaging feature(via 9to5google).

For those not aware, the multi-device support feature will allow users to link multiple devices (up to 4) and use them at the same time. In other words, you’ll no longer need to open the WhatsApp mobile app in order to use it on other devices, neither does it require you to connect your main device to the internet.

The multi-device feature is not available in any of the public beta builds, so we don’t know much about the UI. What we do know, however, is that and the multi-device feature is available in other popular chat applications such as Telegram.

If you’re a WhatsApp user., do you like to use WhatsApp on PCs and tablets? Let’s know in the comments below.