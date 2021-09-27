Earlier this month, we reported about the development of the message reaction feature for the WhatsApp iOS client. As predicted by WABetainfo, the company is now working towards adding the feature to the Android client as well.

The message reaction feature has recently been spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta build 2.21.20.8 for Android. WABetainfo has given us the screenshot of the UI, helping us understand what it looks like on Android. However, the feature is not available right now as it’s still in the developmental phase. In all likelihood, the Facebook-owned chat messenger will make some improvements, which may include a change in the background color of the bubble reaction, before releasing it to the general public.

According to the WhatsApp tipster, a message can have an infinite amount of reactions, and you’ll be able to select any emoji from the emoji panel. However, when the number of the reactions exceeds 999, the recipient will see 999+. Also, everyone will be able to see who reacted to a message.

However, it is still not clear when the feature will become available for the general public. We remain optimistic that WhatsApp won’t take much longer to add the feature to the stable build. Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section to let us know your thoughts on WhatsApp’s message creation feature.