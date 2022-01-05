WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of exciting new features last year, including the ability to preview your voice messages before you hit send, disappearing messages, and more. And the company seems to have a number of useful features planned for this year. The Meta-owned company has recently introduced this year’s first new feature on its iOS client, allowing users to see the profile photo of the sender in the WhatsApp message notification.s

The feature was spotted by tipster WABetainfo, and according to the tipster, the feature is currently available for some WhatsApp beta testers on iOS. Clearly, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature in a phased manner, and since the company is testing the feature, you might find some bugs, as a result of which it might see the profile photos in all message notifications.

The feature is already available on the WhatsApp Android client, so you’re already familiar with it if you’re using WhatsApp on an Android. But it’s a nice addition for those using instant chat messenger on iOS.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when the feature will be available for those using the stable WhatsApp on iOS. Rest assured, we’ll keep updated as and when WhatsApp rolls out the feature for the general public.

If you’re using WhatsApp Beta in iOS., did you get the feature? Sound off in the comments below.