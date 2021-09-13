WhatsApp is working on automatically transcribing voice messages sent to users on the platform.

The development was discovered by WABetaInfo who has offered the following details.

The feature would use Apple’s voice transcription API and would take place on the device itself. While WhatsApp will not have access to the data Apple may process it at some point to improve their service.

The feature would generate text in real-time, and users will be able to skip around long messages. The text will be available later to be searched if need be, but will remain inaccessible to WhatsApp and Facebook.

The feature uses Apple’s API and is therefore currently iOS-specific, but will presumably come to Android if such an API is also available there.

via Neowin.