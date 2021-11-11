Sometimes you want to avoid specific people on your messaging service, but still want everyone to see your current status.

WhatsApp is finally introducing a feature to assist those who like to ghost people.

Discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp Beta, the feature lets you hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About info from specific contacts.

The visibility option is now available in WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android and can be found under Privacy Settings.

Notable WhatsApp added a fair play measure, where you can also not see the Last Seen status of the people you block either. Other information such as WhatsApp Status and About information will however still be viewable.

The feature is rolling out now, though still in the early stages.

via XDA-Dev