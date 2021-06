WhatsApp today released a new update for iOS devices. This version 2.21.110 update comes with two new features.

First, you can now listen to voice messages at different speeds by toggling the 1x/1.5x/2x buttons while a message is playing. Second, you will see an “@” symbol on groups in the chats list when you are mentioned, or someone has replied to your message.

You can download the updated app here from App Store.