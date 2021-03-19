WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are down for many

WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram are down for many users around the world. It looks like Facebook’s messaging services backend is having issues. Instagram users were presented with “5xx Server Error.” when logged in. Facebook team is working hard to restore the services as soon as possible.

Facebook Gaming team acknowledged the ongoing issues with the following message:

There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we’ll update you when we can.

Source: Facebook