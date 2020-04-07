WhatsApp finally makes it easy to start a group call from groups

by Pradeep

 

WhatsApp finally makes it easy to start a group call from groups 1

Back in 2018, WhatsApp first added support for group video calls. To start a group video or voice call, you need to first make a one-on-one voice or video call and then tap the new “add participant” button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call. WhatsApp today announced a new feature to simplify the process. From your group chat, you can just tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat. This feature right now works only for groups of 4 or less.

WhatsApp today also announced measure to make sure users can’t forward chain messages to others. Starting today, messages marked as “highly forwarded” can only be forwarded to 1 person.

You can download the updated WhatsApp here from App Store and here from Play Store.

Source: WhatsApp

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments