WhatsApp finally makes it easy to start a group call from groups

Back in 2018, WhatsApp first added support for group video calls. To start a group video or voice call, you need to first make a one-on-one voice or video call and then tap the new “add participant” button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call. WhatsApp today announced a new feature to simplify the process. From your group chat, you can just tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat. This feature right now works only for groups of 4 or less.

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! ? — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

WhatsApp today also announced measure to make sure users can’t forward chain messages to others. Starting today, messages marked as “highly forwarded” can only be forwarded to 1 person.

You can download the updated WhatsApp here from App Store and here from Play Store.

Source: WhatsApp