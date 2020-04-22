WhatsApp has finally increased the number of users that can participate in group audio, video calls from four to eight. The feature is currently in the latest WhatsApp beta build for Android and iOS.

In order for the feature to work, WhatsApp users will need to install the 2.20.50.25 iOS beta update from TestFlight and the 2.20.133 beta from Google Play(via WABetainfo). Needless to say, those who want to become part of the eight-member group have to have the latest beta build of the instant chat messenger installed on their iOS or Android device.

However, it’s worth noting that the Facebook-owned company is rolling the feature in a phased manner, meaning even if you’ve installed the latest WhatsApp beta build, you may not see the change. And if that’s the case, you should wait a few more days to get the new feature.

In other news, WhatsApp recently added a new feature to simplify the process of starting group audio, video calls. From your group chat, you can just tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat.