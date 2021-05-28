We reported recently that WhatsApp has backed off from its plans to limit the features of the app for users who do not accept their new Terms of Service in India, following pressure from the Indian government.

Today it appears WhatsApp has expanded the policy worldwide, with the company saying:

“Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update.”

WhatsApp originally planned:

You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

Plans have now changed, but WhatsApp will still however continue to nag users to accept their new Terms of Service, saying:

“We will continue to remind users from time to time and let them accept the update, including when they choose to use relevant optional features like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook. We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business.”

via The Verge