WhatsApp for iOS and Android updated with dark mode support

WhatsApp today announced that it is rolling out the most requested feature for iOS and Android users around the world. Yes, Dark mode is now available on WhatsApp app and it reduces eye strain in low light environments.

When designing the dark mode, WhatsApp team focused on the following:

Readability : When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

: When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively. Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

Here’s how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp:

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings.

Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.

On iOS, this latest update comes with new search options that allow you to filter by author and content type.

You can download the updated WhatsApp here from Play Store and here from App Store.

Source: WhatsApp