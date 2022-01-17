WhatsApp has changed a lot since Meta had taken over the ownership of the instant chat messenger, and the company is continuing its efforts to add more useful features to improve the overall experience. An improved drawing experience is one of the features that the company is currently working on, according to tipster WABetainfo.

As per the tipster, the improved drawing experience will now include three different pencils to let you draw on images and videos. Currently, WhatsApp lets users draw thin lines on images and videos, and that’s the only option that you have. Once the new drawing tools are available, you’ll be able to draw thicker lines.

The tipster also claims that more editing tools are under development, though it’s not clear when we’ll see them in action. WABetainfo says the new drawing pencils will become available for beta testers first, but we currently don’t know when the feature will be available for the beta testers.

Moreover, the Meta-owned company is working on the ability to blur images for its iOS client. This feature is in the developmental stage and should be available in a future update, according to the tipster.

Besides new drawing tools, WhatsApp is also working other exciting new features, including a global voice message player, message reactions, community, and many more. You can track all the news related to the upcoming new WhatsApp features in one place, here.