More than two weeks after arriving on Android, WhatsApp has finally delivered a full Dark Mode for WhatsApp for iOS.

The feature is currently in testing with the latest release of the Testflight version of the app (version 2.20.30.13.)

While on Android the new theme was available in open beta, on iOS it is only available in Tesflight, which has been full for many months, meaning regular users will have to wait for WhatsApp to roll out the final version to everyone else in due course.

