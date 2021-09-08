WhatsApp is currently in the news for both right and wrong reasons. A recent report has raised concern over the company’s handling of encrypted messages claiming that both WhatsApp and Facebook can view the content of the reported messages as well as four preceding messages. This has invited the company to course-correct what it previously said about end-to-end encryption technology — that encrypted messages can be viewed only by the sender and the recipient. On the bright side, however, WhatsApp has lots of exciting new features lined up to make its users happy.

The company has recently announced a new feature that allows users to migrate their WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android. Now the company is working on a feature that will achieve the reverse of what it recently announced — the ability to migrate chats from Android to iOS. Tipster WABetainfo recently spotted the feature on WhatsApp Beta 2.21.19.1. He also shared some details about how the feature will work and when we can expect it to become available.

According to the tipster, migrating chats from Android to iOS may require a cable and the Move to iOS app, and the feature will be available for all smartphones with supported Android versions. The feature is currently in the developmental stage, meaning the general public cannot have an access to the feature. WABetainfo said that it’d be available in a future update, though he didn’t give us any information about the exact release date.

Meanwhile, you can check out the UI of the upcoming new feature below.

If you’re a WhatsApp user., what features do you want the company to add in future feature updates? Let us know down in the comments below.