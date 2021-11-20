To be able to react to messages is something that users have been requesting Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to add to WhatsApp, and the company recently listened to the users’ feedback. The company is now in the process of adding the message reaction feature to WhatsApp Android and iOS clients. And today, we just got a glimpse of the UI of the feature on Android, thanks to the WhatsApp tipster WABetainfo.

As can be seen in the above screenshot, the Meta-owned company has included a new option in the notifications settings that allows you to control whether you want the notifications for reactions to messages you send. WhatsApp temporarily enabled the feature by mistake, but it’s removed immediately.

According to the tipster, a message can have an infinite amount of reactions, and you’ll be able to select any emoji from the emoji panel. However, when the number of the reactions exceeds 999, the recipient will see 999+. Also, everyone will be able to see who reacted to a message.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase, and what’s worse is that we don’t know anything about the ETA. But since the feature has been spotted on the WhatsApp Android beta build, we’re optimistic that it might go live sooner rather than later.