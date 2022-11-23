WhatsApp Beta for Windows gets a new feature in the sidebar

WhatsApp Beta desktop app for Windows allows you to make calls, but there were no ways to find a call history. That has changed with the latest update, as Meta has started rolling out a new Calls tab for the WhatsApp Beta desktop app for Windows, allowing users to view the call history in the desktop app.

The new WhatsApp Calls tab is available in the app sidebar, and accompanying it are other options, including Chats and Status. The button of the sidebar is home for Settings and user Profile. Apart from the Calls option, other tabs in the sidebar have been available for a long time. The ability to see your WhatsApp call logs on the desktop beta app has started appearing since it was updated to version 2.2246.4.0.

However, call records on your WhatsApp mobile app and the desktop Beta app may not be in sync. Calls you make on your phone may not reflect on the desktop app and vice versa. It can be frustrating but understandable since this is a beta app. That said, the instant chat messenger should issue a fix for this problem as early as possible.

Another caveat is the limited availability of the Calls tab, even if you are a beta tester. But with future updates, the functionality should be available to more beta testers and eventually to everyone outside of the beta program. You can download the WhatsApp beta desktop here from Microsoft Store.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has recently announced a bunch of privacy and safety features for teens on Facebook and Instagram. It also launched new ways to find and buy from businesses on WhatsApp, though the feature is rolling out in limited markets.

Which of Meta’s services do our readers like the most and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.