Last month, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms feature to take on Zoom, Teams, Skype and other video calling apps. Rooms allow a host to create a session which can be joined by up to 50 participants. Yesterday, Facebook announced the company has started rolling the feature out to Facebook users.

Now, the company has released a new update for WhatsApp Beta for Android that adds the Messenger Rooms integration to the app. The feature was recently spotted by WABetaInfo and is now rolling out the beta users. The integration will make it easier for users to create a Messenger Room on Facebook Messenger and share the link to an individual or to a group on WhatsApp.

Facebook has made Messenger Rooms available to everyone so you don’t need a Facebook account to use Messenger Room. As noted above, the integration is currently available to WhatsApp Beta on Android. Facebook hasn’t revealed a specific timeline for the public rollout but we expect the company to do it soon. Facebook is also working on a similar integration for Instagram but there’s no word on when that will be available to the Instagram users.