One of the key features to Snapchat’s (arguable) success was that messages did not stick around, which encouraged users to share more easily, knowing what they post could not be held against them in the future.

It had appeared in November that Facebook was planning to bring this feature to WhatApp, with WABetaInfo finding some evidence in beta releases for Android.

It now appears to Facebook has decided to abandon this feature, and make it much more limited.

In the latest beta release for iOS the feature is now only available in groups, not individual chats, and can only be activated by admins, reports WABetaInfo.

It now appears it is mainly designed to clean the history of a group and limit the amount of storage a group takes on a phone.

Snapchat’s innovation of disappearing images was somewhat ground changing, and it is a bit of a pity the feature is not available everywhere people chat.

