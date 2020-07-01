WhatsApp announces Animated Stickers, QR codes and more

WhatsApp today announced several new features including Animated Stickers, QR codes and more. WhatsApp will be rolling out these new features to all users in the coming weeks.
- Animated Stickers: New animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.
- QR codes: You can now easily add a new contact. When you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. You need not type someone’s phone number as before!
- Dark mode for web and desktop: The popular Dark Mode theme will be now available on WhatsApp Desktop app and web experience.
- Improvements to group video calls: With now up to 8 people on a video call, you can now easily focus on whoever you want by press and hold mechanism to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. Also, there is a new video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.
- Status comes to KaiOS: KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.
Source: WhatsApp
