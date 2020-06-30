WhatsApp has finally rolled out the much-awaited feature that lets users download animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp store for the beta users both on Android and iOS, according to WABetainfo, a WhatsApp fan website.

Stickers in WhatsApp are not new. The instant chat messenger already lets users send as well as view stickers, it also allows users to import stickers from thirds party sources. But besides that, users can now download and stickers from the WhatsApp store, and that seems far more reliable than importing stickers from the third-party source.

The ability to download sticker packs from the WhatsApp store is currently available in the WhatsApp Version 2.20.195.1 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta or newer updates.

Though, unfortunately, the WhatsApp store currently has only one animated sticker pack named ‘Playful Piyomaru.’ So, you don’t have many options at this moment, but we expect the WhatsApp store to become more crowded in the coming days.

It’s also worth noting that WhatsApp is yet to add the ability to loop animated stickers, and we don’t know as to when the Facebook-owned company will add the feature.