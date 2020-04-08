WhatsApp is currently working a number of interesting as well as useful new features. One of the useful new features that the company is considering adding is ‘Advanced Search’, according to a famous WhatsApp fan website named WABetainfo.

As the name suggests, the new Advanced Search feature will make it easier for WhatsApp users to search for a specific type of media file and that includes Documents, Videos, GIFs, Links, Audio.

Gallery

As you can see in the above images, you’ll see options like Audio, Videos, GIFs, each of which will be color-coded, beside the search bar while searching for a media file.

The Advanced Search feature has rolled out to WhatsApp beta users on iOS, and the Facebook-owned company has already started working towards bringing the same feature for Android users. However, we don’t have an ETA at this moment, which means we don’t know as to when the feature will go public.

In other news, WhatsApp recently made it easier for its users to start a group video or audio call by adding a video and voice call icon in the group chat. The company also limited the viral message forwards to 1 person to curb the rapid spread of fake news.