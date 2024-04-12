What's the newly announced Copilot Deployment Kit in Viva Amplify?

The feature itself will go live this May

Microsoft has been heavy in revamping the user experience on Microsoft Viva, its popular enterprise-focused platform. Now, as a part of the overnight announcement, the Redmond company now introduced a Copilot Deployment Kit in Viva Amplify.

With Copilot Deployment Kit, as the name implies, you can smoothly introduce and promote Microsoft Copilot for M365 in your organization. It offers ready-made communication campaigns for easy integration into familiar platforms like email, SharePoint, Teams, and Viva Engage.

The feature itself will go live this May, and you need a Viva Suite license and/or Employee Communications and Communities (C&C). You’ll spot a new “Get this campaign” button on a new banner in Viva Amplify, which you can click to get things started.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is different from the free Copilot, or the Copilot Pro subscription plan that’s designed for personal users.

You can also combine this data with insights from the new Copilot Dashboard – which was also announced overnight – for a holistic view of your organization’s adoption and usage of Copilot.

Microsoft had also announced that Copilot Academy is now generally available for folks with a Viva license and Copilot for MS365 subscription. But, starting from May onwards, you won’t need any Viva license to access the feature, the same as those custom-made Copilot Community.