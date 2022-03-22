Having a boring week? Well, you can spice things up with the games arriving in Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass. There are a bunch of games Xbox has prepared for you, which already started to be available on Monday. Yet, you still have time to catch up and enjoy them, so here they are:

A Place for the Unwilling

March 23

Set in a Dickensian world of color and Eldritch nightmares, players will enjoy this narrative adventure that features the last 21 days of a dying city. You need to explore the city, meet characters, and play some roles to know the story of the citizens and unravel the mystery. Finally, keep in mind that this game has a choice-driven nature, so each decision you make will create changes to the environment surrounding you and the city’s future.

Richy’s Nightmares

March 23

Players will play as a lost boy named Richy who finds himself in the middle of the labyrinths of some scary magical woods. Richy must survive, so you need to find all the ways to escape the nightmares and pass the puzzles on your way. Use your wits and curiosity to explore the surroundings to find the clues that can mean a huge thing for your survival.

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World

March 23 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

If you are a pizza lover and a time travel fanatic, The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World is the perfect game for you. It tells the story of an underappreciated Pizza joint worker named Doug Rivers, who is living a normal, uninteresting life until he is dragged into a dangerous journey when his future scruffy-looking self shows up. Enjoy this game full of ridiculous and satirical moments and watch how things will turn out based on your decisions.

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor

March 23 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

This low-poly 3D run ‘n’ gun action game will give you the retro vibes as you run, jump and take down enemy bots and massive enemies. You’ll play as Thunder Kid, defender of justice, in this war set in the year 201X, where you need to fight the Robot Royalty and stop the Robot Empire from taking over the world!

A Memoir Blue

March 24 (Game Pass)

For those who love games with rich story backgrounds, A Memoir Blue is something that will leave a mark. The atmospheric adventure and an interactive poem focus on the story of a superstar swimmer athlete, Miriam, and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter. It is filled with unique aesthetics combining hand-drawn and 3D art that will make the entire journey of discovering Miriam’s memory more dramatic and life-like. Unearth the narrative as you explore the environment and receive stanzas of the poem that you need to interpret in your own way. Available day one with Game Pass.

Norco (PC)

March 24 (PC Game Pass)

Norco is a southern gothic point-and-click narrative adventure that will make players dive into the world of sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Here, you will find yourself dealing with the problem of finding your missing brother, Blake, pushing you to investigate and follow a fugitive security android in the dangerous areas of suburban New Orleans. Available on day one with PC Game Pass.

Aery – Calm Mind 2

March 25

If you want something that will just soothe your mind and emotions or a game free from stressful plots, situations, and enemies, the Aery – Calm Mind 2 is worth trying. You can play as a bird that simply needs to collect magical crystals marking certain landscapes. You can enjoy the collection of some of the most beautiful sceneries from the Aery franchise as you do your task and even select the level that you feel helps you relax the most.

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land

March 25

Play as BouncyBoi, a bouncy purple slime who loves to jive and solve puzzles in this world of Puzzle Land. You’ll be faced with various levels of challenging puzzles to test your problem-solving abilities in this game that presents cute graphics and funky music. You will be given a game board that can serve as your guide in helping BouncyBoi reach the finish line. There’s no big epic back story. No campaign to follow. Just good music, great visuals, and fun times!

Devastator

March 25 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

For twin-stick shooter fans, the Devastator offers the most intense and satisfying twin-stick shooter experience possible. You can enjoy 3 modes of the game (Quadrants, Sectors, and Cycles) that all have the same objective for you: to eradicate 15 types of viruses. And besides the heart-pounding music and intense gameplay, you’ll get vector-inspired visuals mixed with HDR colors, five customizable full-screen filters, and mesmerizing particle effects.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

March 25 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands stands out due to its frenetic first-person battles that let you obliterate enemies using powerful guns and devastating spells. The fantasy game will let you explore a vast overworld using the character you can personalize. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through hideous monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!