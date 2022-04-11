Start your week with these cool games coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass. From Monday to Friday (April 11 to 15), you’ll be presented with action-packed games that can make your week more fun and exciting. Be ready for the adventure in the Limb Hunter, the mystery in 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek, and more. Here is the complete list of games to expect:

Happy Basudei

April 12

You will discover an old-school platformer on an untitled random cartridge. To win, all you need to do is dodge the things blocking your way and obstacles being thrown at you.

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed

April 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

The 2D action-adventure game will let you experience intense platformer gameplay and metroidvania exploration at the same time. Be ready to explore this tainted paradise island together with the team of superspies you assembled. Arm yourself and lead your team to accomplish the ultimate objective of your mission: defeat evil genius Dr. Cread and his army of monsters.

Limb Hunter

April 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Become a Legend of DC-128b in the Limb Hunter, where your skills and timing will be tested. You’ll be faced with enemies who will try to destroy you repeatedly, so here are the words to remember: Shoot. Loot. Attach. Repeat.

Hidden Shapes: Animals and Lovely Cats

April 14

Games aren’t always about adrenaline rush and thrilling adventures? Hidden Shapes: Animals and Lovely Cats will let you experience relaxation through the two beautiful and relaxing minimalist hand-drawn jigsaw puzzles. You have two options on how you want to play the puzzles: you can choose to play them with cute cats or with a diversity of animals.

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek

April 15

This hidden-object puzzle adventure game will revolve around the mystery of helping a famous reporter friend named Helen Hunter, who is obviously in distress after you heard her voice in a voicemail. You are a paranormal private investigator, and you need to track her in the coastal town of Serpent Creek. Would you be able to find and help her?

Battle Kid – Fortress of Peril

April 15

A super-secret super mech on your island will be built, and you’ve just discovered it. You need to stop this and cause havoc, so you head to the ancient high-tech fortress. The problem, however, is that the fortress is a heck of a maze filled with aggressive denizens and dangers.

Flower Shop: Summer in Fairbrook

April 15 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

You are Steve, and you are a struggling student, so your dad sent you to your uncle’s farm for the summer. You’ll spend a summer in Fairbook looking after the family farm and dealing with other tasks. Would you be able to learn your lesson while keeping your social life active? Your decisions will determine which of the nine different endings you’ll have. Will you become a good, responsible farmer, find love, or both?

Sally Face

April 15

This adventure-mystery game will highlight the story of a boy with a prosthetic face who uses his handheld video game system to get in touch with the dead. Then, news about mysterious murders came into the town, leading to Sal and his three friends discovering something… sinister.