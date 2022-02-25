Last February 23, announced to Xbox Insiders the release of a new Xbox Update Preview to the Alpha ring. It became available on the same date mentioned at 2 p.m. PT and was made mandatory on February 24, 2022, at 3 a.m. PT.

In the update, there are a few fixes carried out. It includes the crashing Settings and the issue about the Audio Setup Wizard tones that used to play persistently even after you closed it.

On the other hand, Xbox also mentioned that while the other issues listed in the past Xbox Insider Release Notes are still present, the Xbox engineers are working on them. Some of these issues are:

random controller disconnection from the console

Razer Turret Xbox button not accessing the Guide

audio mixer’s chat/game audio level adjustment failure

inefficient HDMI-CEC

missing disc-based title icon on the dashboard

wrong console resolution when on boot]

Xbox provided some workarounds and notes to alleviate the problems in relation to the remaining issues. It also encourages the users to keep reporting problems while assuring that its engineers and the entire team are investigating and working on possible solutions.

For more detailed information about the build, you can visit the Xbox Wire page for the original post of the build.