Seeing your iMac processor grow slow while the screen remains pristine can be a big disappointment. This is where the new Apple Studio Display can steal the spotlight. It pairs great with the Mac Studio, giving you the freedom to upgrade your desktop computer and screen separately anytime you want. Yet, beyond that, it comes with incredible specs that will amaze you in every way.
- Boasting a 27-inch 5K Retina display, the Apple Studio Display can provide sufficient viewing space for your tasks. And with 14.7 million pixels, P3 wide color, 1 billion colors, and 600 nits of brightness, it will always be like viewing things from an actual window. Plus, it utilizes the industry?leading anti?reflective coating and an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust your display’s color temperature to your environment. It is also available with a nano?texture option.
- The slim, all-screen design gives you the iconic design of Apple products.
- The screen’s 12MP Ultra Wide camera uses the Center Stage feature that will help you maximize the 122?degree field of view and keep you centered in the frame as you move around. And when others join or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in.
- Apart from Center Stage, the A13 Bionic chip enables features like Spatial Audio and “Hey Siri.”
- Studio-quality three-mic array with directional beamforming helps you stay loud and clear audio on video calls and voice recordings. On the other hand, the six speakers are made of four force-canceling woofers and two high-performance tweeters. This results in the highest?fidelity speaker system delivering articulate bass, minimized distortion, accurate mids, and crisp highs. The system also supports spatial audio for audio and music with Dolby Atmos.
- Three USB-C ports allow users to connect, power, and charge devices. One of them is the Thunderbolt port that can connect the Studio Display to your Mac with a single cable or provide 96W power to charge compatible Mac notebooks and even fast?charge a 14?inch MacBook Pro.
- It comes with a choice of two stands (tilt-adjustable stand and tilt? and height?adjustable stand options) or a mount adapter (VESA mount adapter option), giving you freedom over installation.
