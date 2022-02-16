Following a massive acquisition by Microsoft, games such as Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot will soon find a new home. Microsoft said today that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard Inc., one of the world’s largest gaming studios.

The transaction set a new record in the gaming industry, costing Microsoft a hefty US$68.7 billion, or nearly $100 billion in Australian dollars. Once completed, Microsoft will have control of over 30 video game firms. Microsoft will then be the world’s third-largest gaming studio, trailing only Sony and Tencent.

This means that Microsoft Gaming will now control games including Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Crash Bandicoot, and StarCraft.

This is the second large acquisition in the last year, following Microsoft’s acquisition of game firm Bethesda/Zenimax for $7.5 billion – a pittance in contrast.

Bobby Kottick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, will remain in his position, but after the acquisition is finalized, Activision Blizzard will report directly to Microsoft games CEO Phil Spencer. The companies will continue to function independently until the transaction is completed.

What does this imply for PlayStation users?

You’d think PlayStation owners would be left in the dust, but it’s too soon to tell.

While Mr. Spencer asserts that they would continue to support gaming on existing platforms, it is unclear whether this refers to current or future releases. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed across a wide range of platforms, and we intend to continue to support those communities in the future.” Mr. Spencer stated in a blog post on the Xbox website.

Microsoft appears to be concentrating its efforts on cloud gaming and its Xbox Game Pass service. Microsoft also stated today that they had 25 million customers to the program.

“(The acquisition) will also expedite our Cloud Gaming plans, allowing more people in more places across the world to play in the Xbox community utilizing phones, tablets, computers, and other devices you already possess.” Mr. Spencer stated. The Activision Blizzard acquisition has no set closing date.