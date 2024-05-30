We tried creating greeting cards in Microsoft Designer and they look peachy

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft brought OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generation model to Designer, its graphic design app. It now has an Image Creator feature, which we previously knew as Bing Image Creator back in its early days last year. And now, a new feature to create greeting cards has arrived within this app.

We tried it ourselves through Microsoft Designer’s website (designer.microsoft.com), and it looks peachy. You get about 32 templates (for now) that you can choose from. Or, you can even start from scratch by describing what kind of card you want to see then click “Generate.”

Here’s what it shows for the prompt, “A birthday card for someone who plays Red Dead Redemption 2 too much & thinks he’s Arthur Morgan.” Pretty detailed.

Then, once generated, you can either download it or edit the text inside of the card. It uses boosts, however, and each image generation costs at least 1 boost, although you can still get more when you switch to the Copilot Pro subscription plan. Pretty decent, eh?

But you won’t need to worry about running out of boosts when creating images in Designer. Microsoft’s Jordi Ribas, who leads the product and engineering teams for Copilot & Bing, also said earlier this year that users can expect an increase in daily image generation boosts from 15 to 100.

And, shorter wait times for creations with Microsoft Designer and DALL-E 3 are also coming to the platform. Even if you’re on a free tier of Copilot, the wait times seem pretty reasonable even during peak hours.

Microsoft’s big bet on AI is surely paying off, recording over 140 million daily users on Bing. The Redmond company has scored another height in revenue thanks to Copilot, and with the announcement of the Copilot+ PCs with AI features like Recall & more, it seems like the future is not far off.