Xbox’s General Manager, Aaron Greenberg, has admitted that the games company set the “wrong expectations” going into the recent Inside Xbox reveal of Xbox Series X next-gen games.

With Microsoft’s biggest first-party offerings slated to be shown off as part of a larger individual showcase in July, fans were left disappointed at what they believed were “major titles”.

Instead, players were greeted to introductions to new IPs such as the Xbox Series X exclusives Scorn and The Medium as well as other titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and Yakuza: Like A Dragon, cross-generation multiplatform games.

The biggest offender was the promise of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage which proved itself so minimal that we didn’t even cover it here. Instead, the AC Valhalla footage was a collection of in-engine teases; while stunning to look at they weren’t what fans were expecting. However, game director Ashraf Ismail has claimed that players “will see in-depth gameplay” soon.

“Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different,” said Xbox General Manager Aaron Greenberg in response to a fan on Twitter.

“Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team.”

