The Western Digital My Passport SSD 2Tb will keep your sensitive data private and protected. Its transmission rate allows you to keep moving a massive sum of data quickly. This Western Digital My Passport SSD has a maximum capacity of 2TB for storing photos, videos, and documents, and the drop-resistant design can withstand falls up to 6.5 feet.
Considering external SSDs in its class, the My Passport SSD is reasonably valued at Amazon. The 2TB model listed as $219.99 is available for 18 cents per gigabyte, so the reductions are statistically significant up to 42% if you choose for the highest size.
- SD card reader powered with one-touch copying control.
- Its SSD is shock-resistant.
- Battery life that lasts the whole day (up to 10 hours).
- With the My Cloud smartphone app, you may wirelessly download 4K movies and browse photographs.
- USB card readers can be used to import data.
- Recharge your smartphone, motion camera, and other devices with the designed power bank (with output up to 1.5A).
- Enable for previewing Digital files.
- Compatible with both PC and Mac machines.
- USB 3.0 has a maximum transfer rate of 5 Gb/s, while USB 2.0 has a maximum transfer rate of 480 Mb/s (max)
Product Specifications
- Data storage: 2000 Gigabytes.
- Reading capability: Highest 1050 megabytes per second.
- Write speed: 1000 megabytes per second.
- Other Interface(s): USB Type C 3.2 Gen1)
- Form factor: others.
- Dimensions: H: 0.35 inches H, W: 1.77 inches, 1.61 ounces Weight.
- Power source: USB port.
- Card Type: None.
- Standard system requirements: Windows 10 and Windows 8.1, as well as macOS Catalina, Mojave, or High Sierra.
- Software included: WD discovery.
- Temperature range: 41°F to 95°F (5°C to 35°C)
- Non-Operating Temperature: -4 to 149° F.
- 5 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty on Equipment with 5 years’ Labor Warranty.
