The Western Digital My Passport SSD 2Tb will keep your sensitive data private and protected. Its transmission rate allows you to keep moving a massive sum of data quickly. This Western Digital My Passport SSD has a maximum capacity of 2TB for storing photos, videos, and documents, and the drop-resistant design can withstand falls up to 6.5 feet.

Considering external SSDs in its class, the My Passport SSD is reasonably valued at Amazon. The 2TB model listed as $219.99 is available for 18 cents per gigabyte, so the reductions are statistically significant up to 42% if you choose for the highest size.

SD card reader powered with one-touch copying control. Its SSD is shock-resistant. Battery life that lasts the whole day (up to 10 hours). With the My Cloud smartphone app, you may wirelessly download 4K movies and browse photographs. USB card readers can be used to import data. Recharge your smartphone, motion camera, and other devices with the designed power bank (with output up to 1.5A). Enable for previewing Digital files. Compatible with both PC and Mac machines. USB 3.0 has a maximum transfer rate of 5 Gb/s, while USB 2.0 has a maximum transfer rate of 480 Mb/s (max)

Product Specifications