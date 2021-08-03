Thanks to a new partnership between Xbox’s Halo Infinite and the navigation app Waze, you can now drive around with characters from Halo’s universe such as Master Chief and Escharum.

Upon selecting the new Halo theme within the Waze app, you’ll be able to pick your side between the UNSC and the Banished with a choice of moods, car icons, and voice directions to show off your allegiance to either side.

While the car icon you pick will only be visible to yourself, it’s still adorable to be driving around as a tiny halo Warthog, or alternately a Ghost from Halo Infinite, across Waze’s maps. Thankfully the new moods, Waze’s user icons, do at least let you show off your character preference, between Master Cheif and the Banished war chief Escharum, to other drivers when they see you on Waze’s virtual streets.

Alongside the new icons for yourself and others to enjoy, this new Halo content also introduces voice directions from both Master Chief and Escharum so you can be narrated through your commute by Halo Infinite’s characters whilst also looking like them. If you want to hear a few snippets of these voice lines before setting off on your next journey, thankfully the Xbox Wire news post gives us a few samples to listen to.

These two have led armies—they can probably handle your commute. Make your next drive legendary with @Waze, and choose either the Master Chief or Escharum as your guide. Available now: https://t.co/G89W0H7eCM pic.twitter.com/NqsY5RTwsT — Xbox (@Xbox) August 3, 2021

Sadly for fans of the Halo franchise who always want to drive this way, this content will only remain on the Waze app “for a limited time,” so make sure to get some drives in before it goes away.

Waze’s Halo content is available today in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, and while it’s only available for a limited time, there’s been no date announced when it’ll go away just yet. We can only hope that it will at least last until the launch of Halo Infinite this Holiday period.