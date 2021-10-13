Waze has offered a new experience for its navigation app which lets you navigate using the soothing voice of Headspace’s wellness coach and mindfulness teacher, Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto.

Intended to help drivers learn “how to find more joy and meaning on the road,” drivers can choose from 5 different moods for their voice prompts – Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open. They are also able to swap out their car icon for a hot air balloon.

The theme is accompanied by a Spotify playlist which contains music and content from Headspace, which can be played via the Waze Audio Player.

The experience is available today for a limited time in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Enable it by tapping the “Drive with Headspace” banner under My Waze.

via PhoneArena.