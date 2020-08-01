Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 next week Wednesday, but everything about the watch has already leaked, including today AT&T’s promotional video for the LTE version of the smartwatch, courtesy of Evan Blass aka evLeaks.

The video reveals a new gesture – the ability to answer a call by waving your hand over the face of the watch, and mainly promotes the smartwatch as a substitute for your smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will feature Gorilla Glass DX, will have 1GB of RAM, 8 B of storage, feature GPS, WLAN and Bluetooth, and in some versions LTE. They will be water-resistant up to 50m and IP68 / MIL-STD 810G rate.

The 41mm model will have a 287mAh battery , while 45mm has a 340mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, and up to 56hr run time.

This long run time will allow for features such as sleep tracking, including REM phase tracking. The smartwatch will also include ECG, detect stress levels, steps and support 39 different sport modes.

Pricing and availability info has not been leaked yet, but we should know a lot more next week when Samsung announced the smartwatch at their Unpacked event.