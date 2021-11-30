Halo Infinite is due to launch on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and Microsoft has been ramping up the marketing for the multi-player game

Their latest release is a new two and a half minute trailer for the game.

The description notes:

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Banished.” Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching December 8 2021.

You can play Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer right now, but the Campaign which is launching on the 8th of December will require a once-off purchase or an Xbox Game Pass subscription.