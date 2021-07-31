Three weeks ago Tesla released their long-awaited new FSD Beta version 9 software for Tesla owners who purchased the $10,000 package, and yesterday the company followed up with FSD Beta 9.1.

That update appears to be mainly bug fixes, but as usual eager owners have given the software update a work-out, a demo which can be seen below:

Owner Rocco Speranza reports some improvements which allowed him to take the car for a 10-minute drive without any disengagement but found many issues which required interventions remained.

Fortunately for Tesla FSD owners, Elon Musk has promised an increased release cadence, with a new version of the software being released every 2nd Friday, at midnight California time.

This will hopefully mean testers who report issues will see fixes for those problems turning up in their cars at a much higher rate.

What do our readers think of the FSD Beta v9.1? Let us know in the comments below.

