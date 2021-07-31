Three weeks ago Tesla released their long-awaited new FSD Beta version 9 software for Tesla owners who purchased the $10,000 package, and yesterday the company followed up with FSD Beta 9.1.

That update appears to be mainly bug fixes, but as usual eager owners have given the software update a work-out, a demo which can be seen below:

Owner Rocco Speranza reports some improvements which allowed him to take the car for a 10-minute drive without any disengagement but found many issues which required interventions remained.

Fortunately for Tesla FSD owners, Elon Musk has promised an increased release cadence, with a new version of the software being released every 2nd Friday, at midnight California time.

We are doing releases every 2 weeks on Friday at midnight California time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2021

This will hopefully mean testers who report issues will see fixes for those problems turning up in their cars at a much higher rate.

What do our readers think of the FSD Beta v9.1? Let us know in the comments below.