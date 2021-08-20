Tesla has started streaming their AI Event, though the curtains have not quite lifted yet. The event proper is expected to start 5:30 PT, where the company is expected to talk about the progress of their self-driving program, the status of their supercomputing platform and their goals for the next 12 months.

Musk has said the goal of the event is to attract AI and robotics engineers, so the presentation may be somewhat dry for mere mortals. It will nevertheless give is a brief look into Tesla’s roadmap, even though the arrival of the milestones may be on Elon time.

via the verge