Samsung is announcing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range on Wednesday, and you can now watch AT&T’s promotional video for the handset range, courtesy of Evan Blass, aka evLeaks.
The full specs have been leaked earlier and can be seen below:
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
|model
|Note 20 Ultra 5G
|Note 20 (5G)
|operating system
|Android 10 with Samsung One UI
|CPU
|Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
|Display
|6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
|resolution
|WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi
|FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
|Storage
|12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD
|8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom
|Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
|Video
|Up to 8K recording (main camera)
|Cellular
|2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
|links
|Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
|safety
|Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
|S-Pen
|Latency 9 ms
|Latency 26 ms
|battery pack
|4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|Colours
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
The pricing for the handsets for Europe have been leaked earlier and can be seen below.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 999
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 1099
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: EUR 1449
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: EUR 1349
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: ~EUR 189
That makes the Note 20 series about 50 euro more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, despite the base Note 20 being a poorer handset than the base Note 10, for example having a plastic back and flat screen.
Look forward to our largely symbolic coverage of the launch next week.
Comments