Samsung is announcing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range on Wednesday, and you can now watch AT&T’s promotional video for the handset range, courtesy of Evan Blass, aka evLeaks.

The full specs have been leaked earlier and can be seen below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series model Note 20 Ultra 5G Note 20 (5G) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7 6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz resolution WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi Storage 12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Main camera Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus) Video Up to 8K recording (main camera) Cellular 2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready links Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX safety Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68 S-Pen Latency 9 ms Latency 26 ms battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging 4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

The pricing for the handsets for Europe have been leaked earlier and can be seen below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 1099

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: EUR 1449

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: EUR 1349

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: ~EUR 189

That makes the Note 20 series about 50 euro more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, despite the base Note 20 being a poorer handset than the base Note 10, for example having a plastic back and flat screen.

Look forward to our largely symbolic coverage of the launch next week.