Lenovo is announcing its Fall PC line-up at Lenovo Techworld 2021 on the 8th of September 2021.

Their description of the event reads:

This year, Lenovo’s visionary annual showcase will focus on the next reality as the world evolves into the post-pandemic era, enabled by smarter technology for all. Exclusive virtual sessions will be delivered by industry leaders as they offer unique insights on the innovations set to transform the way we live, learn, connect, and work over the course of the next year and beyond.

It appears the company invited Microsoft’s Panos Panay to virtually present at the event, and that video has now been leaked by WalkingCat.

It can also be seen embedded below:

The video, unfortunately, does not detail any specific devices, but I am sure hawkeyed Lenovo watchers will be able to get an idea of what is coming in a few days.

Do our readers see anything that excites you? Let us know below.