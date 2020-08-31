It now requires no Netflix subscription to watch some of the popular TV shows and movies as the streaming giant is now offering free access to some of the Netflix Originals. However, this free access is available for a limited time and is part of a promotional campaign to attract new subscriber, Netlfix told Gadgets360(via Android Authority)

Some of the popular titles that you can now stream without having to purchase a plan are Strangers Things, Bird Box, Grace and Frankie, Murder Mystery, Two Popes, and many more. However, you can stream only the first episode of TV shows — you’ll need a subscription plan if you want to catch all the episodes. Luckily, you can watch select movies in full without a subscription. This free Netflix access offer is available in every region.

The free access offer is available on Windows, Mac desktops, and browsers on Android. The free access offer is not available on iOS devices and browsers on smart TVs.

If you’ve a supported device at your disposal, you can click on this link to start watching select Netflix content for free from anywhere in the world.