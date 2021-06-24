Microsoft has their Windows 11 launch event today, but if you want to see what’s new in less than 3 minutes, they have also posted a short video showing off the major new features, which can be seen below:

The video shows off the following new features:

New Taskbar design

New Start menu experience

Rounded corners in the UI

New widgets-like experience for News and Interests and support for 3rd party web widgets

Redesigned Microsoft Store app

New gestures for navigation

New window management improvements

Multi monitor improvements

Improved performance and battery life

Native Microsoft Teams integration

Gaming features: Auto HDR DirectStorage API Improved gaming performance Xbox Game Pass

Android apps support

Read all about them in our coverage today.