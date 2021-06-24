Microsoft has their Windows 11 launch event today, but if you want to see what’s new in less than 3 minutes, they have also posted a short video showing off the major new features, which can be seen below:
The video shows off the following new features:
- New Taskbar design
- New Start menu experience
- Rounded corners in the UI
- New widgets-like experience for News and Interests and support for 3rd party web widgets
- Redesigned Microsoft Store app
- New gestures for navigation
- New window management improvements
- Multi monitor improvements
- Improved performance and battery life
- Native Microsoft Teams integration
- Gaming features:
- Auto HDR
- DirectStorage API
- Improved gaming performance
- Xbox Game Pass
- Android apps support
Read all about them in our coverage today.
