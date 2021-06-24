Microsoft has their Windows 11 launch event today, but if you want to see what’s new in less than 3 minutes, they have also posted a short video showing off the major new features, which can be seen below:

The video shows off the following new features:

  • New Taskbar design
  • New Start menu experience
  • Rounded corners in the UI
  • New widgets-like experience for News and Interests and support for 3rd party web widgets
  • Redesigned Microsoft Store app
  • New gestures for navigation
  • New window management improvements
  • Multi monitor improvements
  • Improved performance and battery life
  • Native Microsoft Teams integration
  • Gaming features:
    • Auto HDR
    • DirectStorage API
    • Improved gaming performance
    • Xbox Game Pass
  • Android apps support

Read all about them in our coverage today.

