Watch Microsoft’s webcast on how to create apps for dual-screen devices

Microsoft last month announced the availability of the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo that allowed developers to learn about creating dual-screen experiences. In addition to the preview SDK, Microsoft also released documentation for developers that describes functionality and guidance for developing experiences for dual-screen devices.

Today, Microsoft is planning to reveal more details about developing dual-screen experiences through a webcast. Watch this webcast to learn how to:

  • Get the most out of the SDK and emulator
  • Use cross-platform tools and languages
  • Design apps for dual-screen devices
  • Build dual-screen experiences on the web
  • Connect your apps with Microsoft 365

You can join the webcast here and it starts at 8:30 AM PDT. After the webcast is over, you can find the preview SDK and documentation here.

