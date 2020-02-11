Watch Microsoft’s webcast on how to create apps for dual-screen devices

Microsoft last month announced the availability of the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo that allowed developers to learn about creating dual-screen experiences. In addition to the preview SDK, Microsoft also released documentation for developers that describes functionality and guidance for developing experiences for dual-screen devices.

Today, Microsoft is planning to reveal more details about developing dual-screen experiences through a webcast. Watch this webcast to learn how to:

Get the most out of the SDK and emulator

Use cross-platform tools and languages

Design apps for dual-screen devices

Build dual-screen experiences on the web

Connect your apps with Microsoft 365

You can join the webcast here and it starts at 8:30 AM PDT. After the webcast is over, you can find the preview SDK and documentation here.