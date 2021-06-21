Microsoft is expected to announce Windows 11 on the 24th June 2021, so in only a few days.

The company has been posting teasers for the event, the last being a video of Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sound slowed down 4000 times.

Now the company has posted another teaser, saying:

The Microsoft Event is getting closer. Join us on June 24th at 11 am ET. Set a reminder ? https://t.co/CFxi6l6BZj pic.twitter.com/VrnJDORIGn — Windows (@Windows) June 21, 2021

“Hear what is next”.

The emphasis on the audible when the OS is expected to feature a big visual upgrade is somewhat puzzling, and suggests Microsoft may have more than a new OS to announce, possible including new Surface headphones.

What do our readers think? Let us know your theories below.