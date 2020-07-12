The new release date for the current-gen version of Watch Dogs Legion has been officially announced, with the game set to come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 29th, 2020.

Watch Dogs Legion was previously scheduled for a March 6th, 2020, release date but was pushed back into the 2021 fiscal year after a report regarding Ubisoft’s financial performance.

A brand new gameplay trailer for the game (which you can watch below) states that the game “will be available on 29th October 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia.”

As both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are currently set for a “holiday 2020” release date, it’s likely that the next-gen version of the game won’t be launching until after October 29th. Despite this, there’s still a high chance that we’ll be seeing Watch Dogs Legion on next-gen consoles before the end of 2020.